Eleanor June Ludtke, 76, of Hustisford passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Aurora Health Center in Hartford from injuries sustained from a stroke on March 19th.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Eleanor was born the daughter of George and Margaret (Wolff) Schutz on Dec. 9, 1943, in Watertown. She was a farm girl that was not afraid of a little hard work. She met and married Alan Ludtke on Nov. 9, 1963. They went on their separate ways on July 20, 1981. She then met Charles Seizinger, who she spent the rest of her life with. Eleanor worked at the Hartford Care Center as a CNA/caregiver for a good chunk of her life until retirement in 2011.

Eleanor enjoyed gardening, taking walks, doing word searches, cooking and baking for family and friends, shopping of course and collecting wolves and Indian statues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}