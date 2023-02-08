1945—2023

MADISON—Eldon “Al” Youngs, age 77, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sun Prairie Health Care Center after an illness. Eldon was born in Portage in 1945 to Harold and Myrtle (Scharf) Youngs.

Eldon attended school in Rio and served in the U.S. Army. He married Cathleen (Cuff) Youngs in 1969. Eldon worked multiple jobs in multiple industries, including at the Gisholt foundry in Madison; he also had unpaid careers as a stay-at-home parent and caregiver for Cathy. He was known for his abilities to fix anything, to plant and grow anything, and to make anyone laugh. He often stepped in to help family and friends in ways large and small, no matter the cost to his own time and energy. Eldon loved puzzles of all kinds, western and murder-mystery shows, gardening, restoring antique furniture, and trading jokes and stories with family and friends.

Eldon is survived by his daughter, Renae (Jessica Rochester); granddaughter, Stella; sister, Beverly (Robert) Baumler and her family; Youngs sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and many loving Cuff relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cathleen; daughter, Michelle; brothers, LaVern, Russell, David and Wally Youngs; nephews, Kevin and Troy Youngs; and niece, Jennifer Youngs.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, with a reception to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the gathering on Saturday. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your choice or planting live flowers in the spring. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

