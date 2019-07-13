Elder, David D.

David D. Elder

SUN PRAIRIE—David D. Elder, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1934 in Marshalltown, IA to Dean and Harriet (Dillon) Elder. He was united in marriage to Sharon Neudorff.

David was a graduate of Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. He went on to have a successful career in marketing and advertising for over 45 years.

David is survived by his children, Todd H. and Tracy W. Elder; grandchildren; and a brother, Dean, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon.

No formal services will be held. David will be placed to rest beside his wife at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Elder, David D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.