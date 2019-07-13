Elder, David D.

SUN PRAIRIE—David D. Elder, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1934 in Marshalltown, IA to Dean and Harriet (Dillon) Elder. He was united in marriage to Sharon Neudorff.
David was a graduate of Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. He went on to have a successful career in marketing and advertising for over 45 years.
David is survived by his children, Todd H. and Tracy W. Elder; grandchildren; and a brother, Dean, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon.
No formal services will be held. David will be placed to rest beside his wife at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa.
