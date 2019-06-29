MUSCODA - Carol Arlene Elder, 86, of Muscoda, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and her special friend, Keith Jones and his daughters. She was born on May 15, 1933, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Rudolph and Irma (Ward) Everson. On September 26, 1953, Carol was united in marriage to James Elder. The couple farmed together from 1956 until Jim’s passing in 1990. Carol enjoyed bowling, playing cards, telling Ole and Lena jokes, and fishing. She volunteered in Muscoda at the blood center, meal site, and at the food pantry. Carol was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She loved music, singing, and being a member of the Muscoda Community Choir. Carol enjoyed having company over which allowed her to show off her cooking skills, which she would plan for weeks in advance. She could also be counted on to make cookies for everyone she knew. Carol treasured the seven years she was able to spend with her special friend and companion, Keith Jones. Carol loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their activities.
Carol is survived by three children, Cherie (Lynn) Staskal of Richland Center, Terri Jo (Tim) Redman of Muscoda, and Mike (Krystal) Elder of Muscoda; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way; three step-great-great-grandchildren; special friend and companion, Keith Jones, and his four daughters; sister, Betty (Bill) Perkins of Blue River; sisters-in-law, Hazel Anding of Monona and Pat Severson of Oregon, Wis.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Irma Everson; husband, James; brother, Ronald Everson; sons-in-law, Randy Miller and Ken Shaw; father and mother-in-law Frank and Odessa Elder; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Burial will follow in the Muscoda Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. The family suggests memorials, in Carol’s name, be directed to Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination, the Grant County Cancer Coalition, or AGrace Hospice. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.