Sept. 16, 1926—March 1, 2023

Elaine Sturges, (nee Pearman), passed away March 1, 2023, in Ajax, Ontario, following a recent illness and a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 96.

Elaine was born on September 16, 1926, in Edgeware, Middlesex, England, the only child of Ella and Thomas Pearman. In her youth Elaine excelled in athletics and was an amazing swimmer. She was on track to attend the 1940 Olympics as a swimmer, when the Games were canceled due to the war. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and an overall music lover.

Elaine lived in London during World War II and survived the relentless bombing by the Nazis. She joined the war effort as a public servant and was sworn to secrecy about her work, which she maintained all her life. Elaine met Albert Sturges, an RAF pilot, through his sister, Joan. Though engaged to someone else at the time, she was smitten, and so was he. They married on Jan 19, 1946, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Following the war, Elaine and Sturge left England and immigrated to Toronto, Canada, where they settled and raised their family and she opened her own business, Elaine’s Beauty Salon.

Elaine started doing hair in her home and eventually moved to her own full salon. She loved the interaction with her customers and was very successful. Elaine’s Beauty Salon sponsored a youth hockey team and win or lose, every player got a hot dog and a Coke after the game. Everyone wanted to play for Elaine’s after that.

While attending her son John’s hockey games she was known to leap over the boards if she thought he was injured. An original hockey mom, when asked by her grandchildren about hitting the Ref in the head with her purse if John got a penalty, she replied, “WHICH TIME?”

Elaine was vivacious and a true extrovert. She and Sturge were competitive ballroom dancers. She loved theater and performed with the Oshawa Little Theater for many years. She had a beautiful garden, was a voracious reader and loved games, puzzles and riddles and especially spending time with her family.

Known as Nan to her beloved grandchildren, Elaine was loving, fun and funny. She was always up for a game of dominoes, a swim in the pool or a game of tag. She was an amazing grandmother and fondly remembered.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents Ella and Thomas Pearman; and her beloved husband, Bert.

She is survived by her three children: Lynne (Brian) Smith, Anne (Howie) Hope, John (Margaret) Sturges; six grandchildren: Paul Smith, Gillian (Craig) Blair, Jaime Hope (Joel Herman), Julia (Jordan) Eisenberg, Daniel (Becky) Sturges, A.J Sturges (Lindsay Meier); and eight great-grandchildren: Logan and Maddox Smith, Hannah and Griffen Snider, Eli and Margot Eisenberg, Kellan and Cooper Sturges.

A family celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later date.