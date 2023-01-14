July 21, 1945—Dec. 11, 2022

CLAYTON, GA—Elaine Marie Jensen, aka EJ, age 77, passed away, December 11, 2022, peacefully in her home in Clayton, GA, surrounded by loved ones.

EJ was born in Madison, WI, to the late Lloyd and Helen (Jelinek) Jensen. She grew up on a farm in Sun Prairie, WI, and graduated from Madison East High School in 1963, then attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she received a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy and a master’s of science degree in allied health from Boston University Sargent College.

EJ was an avid hiker and whitewater kayaker. She absolutely loved being outdoors. She always had a place in her heart for animals. At one point of her life, at a home in Canton, GA, she had miniature donkeys, goats, geese, chickens, dogs, cats and guinea hens. It was like she had her own petting zoo. Animals brought joy to her life.

EJ loved her work as an occupational therapist. She was a mentor to many in the field as well as therapists who came from abroad to the states to work.

She shared many vacations with her kayaking buddies. She was quite a prankster and always happy when she was able to pull one over on a friend.

She had an amazing quick dry sense of humor. She would make you laugh when you least expected it and as you looked up laughing she would have this beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eye. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Her family and loved ones would like to thank the hard working home health care team, health care providers, and her wonderful in-home caregivers who were available 24 hours a day to meet her needs and to the Stephen minister for your endless support. You all assisted EJ in her number one wish of living at home until her passing. We cannot thank you enough!!!!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kavamme; parents, Lloyd and Helen (Jelinek) Jensen; and brother, Fred Jensen. EJ was survived by one brother, Curt Jensen; one sister, Lisa Lanphier; and many niece and nephews.

The family would like to invite all who knew this amazing woman for services to be held at St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., 260 Warwoman Road, Clayton, GA. A reception will follow at the church.

Cards of condolences or remembrances may be sent to EJ’s nephews, Tony and John (Lehmann) Jensen, at 1814 Rutledge St., Madison, WI 53704. To be collected and passed on to loved ones.

In remembrance of EJ, donate to a local animal shelter.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, GA, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599.

An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.