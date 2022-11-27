Jan. 11, 1926—Nov. 22, 2022

MAZOMANIE—Elaine D. Schoenemann, age 96, of Mazomanie, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth.

She was born in the Dover Township on January 11, 1926, to the late John T. and Bessie A. (Peterson) Linley. She graduated as the salutatorian from Arena High School; class of 1944. Following high school she married Harold J. Schoenemann, on August 18, 1944; he preceded her in death on January 3, 1999. Together they made their home in Mazomanie where they raised seven children. She worked for the Black Earth and Mazomanie Schools as a kindergarten aide; known by many students as Ms. Cinnamon. Elaine was an excellent baker and over the years made and decorated hundreds of wedding cakes. She enjoyed sports, music, quilting, playing cards, and bowling couples league with Harold. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the United Church of Christ in Mazomanie.

Elaine is survived by her children: Mark (Rebecca) Schoenemann, Marcia (Roger) Howard, Michael (Maureen) Schoenemann, Michelle Jahn, Marlene (Butch Padock) Schoenemann, Meribeth (Dan) O’Connell and Marlon (Anne) Schoenemann; 18 grandchildren: Joshua, Lucas, Joseph, Timothy, Aaron, Meghan, Patrick, Emily, Courtney, Morgan, Melanie, Kala, Travis, Kathleen, Hayley, Lindsey, Jordan and Isabella; 31 great-grandchildren; sibling, Bill Linley and sister in-law, Betty Linley. Sister-in-law, Dolly Pernot and brother-in-law, Jerry Schoenemann. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Harold; she was preceded in death by a son in-law, Terrance Jahn; sibling, John Linley; and brother and sister in-law: Joy and Dorothy Schoenemann; sisters-in-law: Donna Linley and Marie Schoenemann; and brother-in-law, Don Pernot.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Mazomanie United Church of Christ, 109 W. Hudson St. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie, and will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Mazomanie Cemetery.

Elaine’s family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Village, Heartland Country Village, her friend and caretaker Cheryl Bruckert, Dr. Hupp and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.

