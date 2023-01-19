Aug. 3, 1924 – Jan. 16, 2023

MOUNT HOREB—Elaine D. Moehlman, age 98, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on Aug. 3, 1924, in Blue Mounds, the daughter of LeRoy and Iolet (Kompelien) Moehlman.

Elaine graduated from Mount Horeb High School. She was an inspector at Rayovac, maintained operating rooms at Madison General Hospital, and later worked in housekeeping for many years.

Elaine loved her dog, Cricket, and all other animals. She was a giving person, generously supporting the Dane County Humane Society as well as other organizations. She also enjoyed flowers and watching CNN News.

Elaine is survived by her nephew, Steve (Marlene) Moehlman; niece, Pat Tobin; two great-nephews, Jared (April) Tobin and Bryan (Kelly) Tobin; and two great-nieces, Jessie (Matt) Levknecht and Lisa Moehlman and two great-great-nephews, Gavin and Caden Tobin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Iolet Moehlman; stepfather, John Steyer; brother, Lowell Moehlman and his wife, Joyce; and maternal grandparents, Ole and Inger Kompelien.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, with Pastor John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at West Blue Mounds Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

