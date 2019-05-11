MADISON - Maura Marie Ekstrom, age 45, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband at her side on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Maura was born in Waukesha, Wis. on May 2, 1974, to J. Vincent and Sandra (Pontecore) McKenna.
Maura graduated from La Follette High School in 1992, and earned her paralegal degree shortly after. In 2006, she was blessed with a son who was her pride and joy, and in 2011, she married her soul mate, Jason.
Maura will be remembered as being a wonderful wife to her husband, Jason; a devoted mother to her son, Broc; a loving daughter to her mom, Sandy; and caring sister to her brother, Sean . Maura enjoyed being a mom and often volunteered her time in the classroom. She also enjoyed participating in events at Gilda's Club. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maura is survived by her husband, Jason; son, Broc Kelly; mother, Sandra Marcy; brother, Sean (Jenny) McKenna; nephews, Cayden and Ryan Mckenna; and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father J. Vincent McKenna; and stepfather, Donald Marcy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 12 noon, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. There will be a private burial for family at a later time.
Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The family would like to give special thanks to UW Carbone Cancer Center and Maura's many family and friends.
