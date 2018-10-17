MCFARLAND—Jerome A. “Jake” Eith, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. He was born in Madison on April 26, 1940, the son of Edwin and Wilma Eith. After high school Jake joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country. He was a heavy equipment operator for Wingra Stone for 22 years. Jake then owned Crossroads Inn for 20 years until his retirement.
Jake was an avid Badgers, Brewers and Packers fan. He loved a good euchre game, and spent endless happy hours golfing with his son, Mark and other buddies. Jake was a gentle soul, with an easy smile that endeared him to many, many friends. Above all, he was a wonderful husband and father who was immensely proud of his family and loved each of them unconditionally.
Jake is survived by the love of his life, Janice; three children, Kim Klubertanz, Melody (John) Link and Mark (Julie) Eith; eight grandchildren, Melissa and Shannon Klubertanz, Jacob, Zach, Micah and Kate Link, Daniel Eith and Lindsay (Daniel) Gracyalny; two step-grandchildren, Staci (Jeremy) Hefty and Stephanie Coren; three great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Lizz) Eith, Ronald and Tim Blum; sister, Dawn Guimond; many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jeff Klubertanz; three brothers, John and Kenneth Eith and Phil Blum.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, with Father D. Stephen Smith officiating. Burial, with full Military honors, will follow in St. William’s Cemetery in Paoli. A celebration of life reception will start at 2 p.m., at PARKSIDE PUB in McFarland. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services at church Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., or Spondylitis Association of America, www.spondylitis.org. A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Agrace for their care and compassion. Please share your memories of Jake at www.CressFuneralService.com.
