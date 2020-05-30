Eith, Janice Lee

VERONA - Janice Lee Eith, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on May 21, 2020, at home following a long illness. She was born in Madison on Nov. 14, 1942, to Carmen and Doris (Johnson) DuVall. She had fond memories of her childhood spent in Goodland Park, before the family moved to McFarland in her 8th grade year. She attended East High School where she was a cheerleader. She married Jerome Eith, on Feb. 9, 1965. They raised their three children in Verona. Janice had two green thumbs, cultivating a large garden as well as beautiful flowers that were the envy of the neighborhood. Janice worked at the Dane County Home for nearly 20 years as a nursing assistant and physical therapy assistant. She loved her elderly patients and treated them like family. From 1984-1997 Janice changed careers, running both Crossroads Inn and McFarland Tavern at various times. She was known to have the cleanest establishment in town and you could usually smell the Clorox in the air! She was an incredible cook, and her lunch specials created a loyal following at the Tavern. Janice's true passion was her love for her family and many friends. She loved to hostess events and made every occasion special. Everyone was always welcome, and there was always room for one more at the table. She made a point to teach her children compassion for others, always encouraging them to include anyone left out. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm for family, friends and all occasions is a legacy we can all hold tightly to.