Eisele, David W.

Dave graduated from Wisconsin High School in Madison, in May of 1944. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served overseas, as a signalman in the amphibious corps, in the Asiatic/Pacific-China theaters of operation. After discharge in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on the GI Bill, and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration and a lifetime love of Badger football. Dave and Mary Jane Mahlkuch were married in June of 1964. He retired from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration, State Bureau of Procurement in 1992, after 28 years of service as a purchasing manager.

Dave loved the outdoors and was an avid bird hunter and ethical sportsman. In his youth, he hunted ducks and pheasant, in Cherokee Marsh, with his father, brother, and beagle, Queen. In adulthood, he particularly enjoyed hunting trips, with his son and nephews, to the Mississippi River and Horicon Marsh. He fished on Lake Mendota, in both summer and winter, in an ice shanty he built himself. Dave had an impressive vegetable garden, planting seeds for tomato plants in the spring to be transplanted when the weather warmed. He kept bee-hives on a farm near Verona and processed the honey in his basement. Dave was skillful in building and repairing, learning from his own father. Whether it was a building a cottage on Lake Kegonsa or fixing a lawn mower gone awry, Dave was up for any challenge. Dave had a tender heart and loved all manner of animals. His dogs were known to get a cone on walks to the ice cream shop and his cats were a part of the family. He found enjoyment in watching the birds and squirrels that he fed daily out his picture window in later years. Dave was proud of all of his grandchildren. Stories of their antics and accomplishments always brought a smile to his face.