June 7, 1954 – Jan. 23, 2023

MADISON—Eileen R. Ewing, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on June 7, 1954, in Bluffton, Ohio, the daughter of Dean W. and Mary E. (Steele) Ewing.

Eileen graduated from Bluffton College. She also earned a master’s degree from The Ohio State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, both degrees were in English. Eileen was a teacher, poet, editor, artist and healer. She loved birds and was always most at home in the natural world.

Eileen is survived by her partner of 32 years, Mary Josephine Heck; brother, John (Deb) Ewing; two sisters, Diane (Steve) Box and Denise (Roger) Keeran; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and chosen sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Libby Kingseed.

A private family burial will be held at Natural Path Sanctuary. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Her family and loved ones will miss her deeply and always celebrate her life.

