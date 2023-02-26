June 12, 1937 – Feb. 16, 2023

STOUGHTON — Eileen M. Dickman, age 85, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

She was born in Prairie du Chien on June 12, 1937, the daughter of Claude and Dorothy Leary. On July 20, 1957, Eileen married Richard Dickman in LaCrosse. While raising her children, she graduated from Edgewood College with a Bachelors and from UW Whitewater with her Masters degree. Eileen was a long time fourth grade teacher and retired from Stoughton School District in 1995. She was a devoted member of St. Ann Catholic Parish and St. Vincent du Paul Society.

Eileen is survived by her children: Mary (Joey) Stolzmann, Nancy Dickman, Mike Dickman, Tom Dickman; daughter-in-law, Gloria Dickman; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Ann Ries, Jane Wadell, John (Jan) Leary, Jim (Vicki Smith) Leary, Pat (Tim) Lubinsky, and Joanna (Bill) Gaynor; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons: Bob and Steve Dickman; brothers-in-law: Bob Ries and Bob Dickman; and sisters-in-law: Norma Sickler and Judy Dickman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with Fr. Randy Budnar officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the Mass, in Healy Hall. Private burial will take place in Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at church.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Please share your memories of Eileen by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

