STOUGHTON—Eileen Dickman, age 85, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren Street, Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in Healy Hall. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at church.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. A full obituary will appear next Sunday.
Please share your memories of Eileen by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Services
206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Cress Funeral Services
206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244