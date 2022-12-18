Sept. 16, 1943 – Nov. 15, 2022

FITCHBURG — Eileen Anne Miller, of Fitchburg, Wis., age 79, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Born on September 16, 1943, in New York City to Mary Durnin, Eileen was a student at St. Norbert College and UW-Milwaukee, becoming a teacher for many years before meeting her husband, Kenneth Miller.

In 1985, Eileen and Ken became loving parents to Andrew. Eileen, Ken, and Andrew lived in Ontario and New Jersey together. After Ken’s passing in 2004, Eileen moved to Fitchburg where she had lived since. Eileen made many quilting friends in different places and maintained these relationships wherever she lived.

Eileen was blessed with two loving branches of her family. Her family in Milwaukee included siblings: Gabrielle Enea, Chris Durnin, Mary Hernandez and Mike Durnin. Her family in Green Bay included parents, Vic and Leona De Cleene; and siblings: JoAnn (John) Werner, Bill (Judy) De Cleene, Barb De Cleene, Bob Arvey, John (Lori) De Cleene and Vonnie (Larry) Voight. Eileen adored and doted on her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Ken; mother, Mary; sisters: Maeve Durnin and Shelagh Cramer; father and mother, Vic and Leona De Cleene; sister, Vicki Arvey; and brother Larry De Cleene.

Eileen was a loving mother whose generosity, kindness, and gentle spirit will be missed by anyone whose life she touched. Eileen was also an avid reader, historian, and animal lover. She is best known for her passion and talent for quilting. Eileen’s personalized quilts were cherished by many of her family and friends, and by patients who received the dozens of quilts she donated to Madison area hospitals.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities closest to Eileen’s heart: Covenant House NY, Habitat for Humanity, the MS Foundation or Heifer International.

