Our beloved sister, Eileen Acker Nalevac, peacefully made her journey to Heaven at the age of 70, on January 20, 2023, surrounded by her brothers and sisters.

Eileen was a shining star in the eyes of her 12 siblings. She brightened and enriched the life of everyone she met.

Eileen's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, nieces and nephews, and especially her great-niece, Charlotte.

Eileen was blessed to have a guardian angel

on earth, her sister, Rita Acker Voss, who lovingly cared and advocated for her every need. They were each other's best friend!

Eileen enjoyed reminiscing and sharing stories of her time as the head waitress at the Sheraton Inn Hotel in the 1970s, where she had once in a lifetime experiences waiting on big-time celebrities who fell in love with her infectious smile, quick wit, charming personality and sparkling blue eyes.

Eileen is survived by her 11 brothers and sisters: Marvin (Christine) Acker of Florida, Martin Acker of Middleton, Wayne (Barbara) Acker of Waunakee, Susan (Stephen) Eastwood of Waunakee, Dennis (Marlene) Acker of Waunakee, Randy (Judy) Acker of Middleton, Rita (Rod) Voss of Waunakee, Kevin (Jeanette) Acker of Waunakee, Karen Acker of Waunakee, Peggy (Bob) Acker-Farber of Waunakee, Judy (Dale) Maly of Waunakee; 31 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Valeria Acker; her sister, Patricia Acker; maternal grandparents, Martin and Julia Bollenbeck; and paternal grandparents, Anthony and Odelia Acker.

Funeral services will be at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church on Sat. January 28, 2023, at 12:00 Noon and a Christian burial at Saint Peter's Cemetery Ashton immediately following. Visitation will be at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church right before the funeral mass service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

There will be a celebration of Eileen's life at Rex's Innkeeper restaurant in Waunakee immediately following the funeral mass.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at the Villa nursing home in Middleton, and wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for her at St. Mary's Hospital.