MADISON - Winifred Jane Eide, age 103, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Funeral services will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 12 noon, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with the Rev. Rodney Nordby presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to all of her Maple Avenue friends who have done so much for her in her late retirement years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.