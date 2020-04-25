Eid, Muriel Jane (Smith)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON - Muriel Jane (Smith) Eid, age 90, of Middleton, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sebring Assisted Living/Memory Care in Madison.

Muriel was born on June 20, 1929 to Fred J. and Margaret (Wilkinson) Smith. She grew up in Sherrill, N.Y. across the street from her father’s hardware store where she often led her schoolmates past the candy counter for a treat and helped herself to a doll baby buggy at Christmas time.

Following graduation from Sherrill High School, “Smitty” graduated from Plattsburgh Teachers College with a BS in Education and later earned her MS in education at Queen’s College in New York, N.Y.

Muriel taught kindergarten in Great Neck on Long Island, N.Y., and Monterey, Calif. In 1960, she met her special husband, Vernon Walter Eid, at an officer’s club dance in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where they both were teachers at the U.S. Military base.

After courting on the Swiss Alps, they were united in marriage in Madison, Wis. in 1962, and they began their family life in Middleton, Wis. While a stay-at-home mother, Muriel continued to use her passion for teaching as a Sunday School teacher, piano teacher, and substitute teacher for Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.