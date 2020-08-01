Eicher, Grace L. (Gugel)

MADISON – Grace L. (Gugel) Eicher, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home in Waunakee. Grace was born on Nov. 2, 1936, to Michael and Emma (Allen) Gugel. Grace was a graduate of Central High School. She was united in marriage to Alfred P. Eicher on Sept. 17, 1955. She was employed with American Family Insurance, JC Penney, Verex Assurance Mortgage and Dean Clinics. She was a member of Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church in DeForest.
She loved to throw a good party and loved cooking and baking. Family gatherings were especially important to her. She enjoyed Badger Football and had season tickets for many years and enjoyed many tailgate parties before Brewer games.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alfred; her three children, Steven (Veronica), Sharon (John) Helt and Jeffery (Ann); six grandchildren, Christine (Don) Newton, Michael (Melissa Dahmen) Helt, Joseph (Sheila) Helt, Jennifer (Ben) Ziegler, Paul (Val Ketterhagen) Eicher and Lucas (Emily) Eicher; and three great-grandchildren, Emma and Jack Eicher and Mya Ziegler. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Helen Eicher; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jenise; brothers, Melvin (Rosemary) Allen, Eugene (Joan) Gugel; and sisters, Mary Gugel and Bernadette (Fritz) Zenger.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Agrace Hospice and staff at Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care.
A private family service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A Celebration of Grace's life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at REX'S INNKEEPER in Waunakee. A light meal will be provided and a cash bar. Masks will be required when meeting family and interacting with others. We are doing everything we can to make it as safe as possible for everyone. If you are feeling sick, please refrain from coming; we will understand. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
