NEW GLARUS—Lois Eichelkraut, age 75 of New Glarus, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Monroe Hospice House. She was born on December 28, 1943 to Orion and Myrtle (Johnson) Paulson. She grew up in New Glarus and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962. She attended MATC and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Over the course of her career, she worked at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, the Monroe Clinic, New Glarus Home, HeartSong in Belleville, provided in home care, and most recently cleaned houses. On April 16th, 1966 she married George Eichelkraut and the couple has been happily married for 53 years. Lois has two sons, Brett (Renee) Eichelkraut and Jeff (Jackie) Eichelkraut. Lois has five grandchildren that she adored, Kendra Mussehl, Bailey Eichelkraut, Bo Eichelkraut, Ellie Eichelkraut, and Reese Eichelkraut. Her family was everything to Lois.
She is survived by her husband, George; and her two sons. Lois is also survived by her two sisters, Judy (Allen) Hanna and Paulette (Larry) Kussow; nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Henrietta; and brothers, Richard Paulson and Doug Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis. The Rev. Kim Moeller will officiate.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, Wis.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to the team at Hospice House in Monroe, Dr. Gaines Richardson, the team at the Monroe Hospital that cared for Lois, and the team at the Monroe Clinic in New Glarus for their continual care over the years.
A memorial fund has been established.
