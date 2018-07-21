VERONA / MADISON—Frances Lee Eichelkraut, age 90, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018. She was born on Jan. 22, 1928, in Aspen, Va., raised by Mary and Roger Pollard on a small tobacco farm. Frances moved to Richmond, Va. to work for the Veteran’s Administration. In Richmond, she met the love of her life, Alton “Ike” Eichelkraut, and they were married on Feb. 15, 1952. She was happily married to Ret. Maj. Alton A. Eichelkraut until his passing on Dec. 3, 2017. Frances was a devoted wife and a nurturing doting mother and grandparent. She was an outstanding cook. Her southern fried chicken and carrot cake were just two of the favorites she made for her family and friends. Frances was also an avid bridge player and reader. She loved exploring and traveling to visit family and friends. Everyone was always welcomed into her home with open arms. She never questioned her duties as the wife of a career military man, who served in two wars. Her indomitable spirit was an inspiration to all, it never waivered even after suffering a major stroke and the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
Frances is survived by her sons, Kurt and John Eichelkraut; grandchildren, Erica (Jay) Eichelkraut Zilbauer, Justin Eichelkraut and Alec Eichelkraut; and great-grandchildren, Arli and Verona Zilbauer. She is further survived by her brothers, Hester (Edith) Pollard and Bill (Pat) Pollard and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alton; and brothers, Charles (Helen) Pollard and Stuart (Connie) Pollard.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis. A prayer service led by Chaplain Emmanuel Thompson will take place at 7 p.m. during the visitation. Frances will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Union Grove, Wis.
Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., the Alzheimer’s Association, or Wounded Warriors. Special thanks is given to the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Brookdale for the kind and compassionate care given to Frances. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.