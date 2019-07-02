COEUR D'ALENE - Rosemary Ehr went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.
Rosemary was born in Monroe, Wis. on December 21, 1931 to Swiss immigrant farmers, Casper and Margaret (Burgen) Maurer. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1949 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Milton College (Wis.) in 1953.
Rosemary Ehr was united in marriage to Bruce Ehr on August 14, 1954 in East Lutheran Church in Wiota, Wis. She is survived by her son, Chris (Jamie) Ehr of Longmont, Colo.; and his children, Christina, Elizabeth and Josh. Her daughter, Jane (John) Vaudreuil of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and her children Dr. Nicholas Vaudreuil (Dr. Amy Kennedy) of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Kristine (Ian) Brousseau of Seattle, Washington.
Rosemary was the middle of seven children and is survived by sisters Ruth Heins, Joan Combs, and Emily (Erv) Lee, and brother William (Kathy) Maurer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bruce Ehr, her sister Marge Quartuccio, and brother Emil Maurer.
Mother greatly enjoyed family gatherings in Yellowstone National Park and Fort Myers Beach, Florida with the families of Chris and Jane. Bruce and Rosemary traveled extensively throughout the United States and across Europe, visiting Switzerland several times to see extended family there.
Rosemary was a music educator teaching middle school band at Lombardi Junior High from 1975 to 1984, and in Green Bay Elementary Schools from 1984 to 1994 in Green Bay. She loved music and teaching students. She was especially gifted in singing, playing the baritone and piano.
Mom loved watching her Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers, and running many distance races. Rosemary loved her siblings and her many nieces and nephews. She kept in close contact with lifelong friends Hans and Kathleen Sulzer, Bob and Carolyn Kleinfeldt, Helen Martin, Arlene and James Bauernfeind, Wanda Hammer, and John and Connie Droege.
Rosemary led a faith driven life as a committed Christian believer. She was a long-term member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Green Bay, Wis.; and Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis.
Rosemary you are a loving friend to all. Thank you for always sharing your love brightly with Chris, Jane and families. You were the best wife, mother and grandmother.
A funeral service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, located at 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, Wis. on July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations could be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fla. 17 Chicago, Ill. 60601 or visit act.alz.org