Ehle, Leona I.

STOUGHTON - Leona I. Ehle age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 Van Buren St. Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. A luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. Stoughton, following the graveside service at Lutheran Cemetery South.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect Stoughton

