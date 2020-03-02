Ehle, Leona I.

You have free articles remaining.
STOUGHTON - Leona I. Ehle age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 Van Buren St. Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. A luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. Stoughton, following the graveside service at Lutheran Cemetery South.
