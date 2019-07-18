OREGON—Doris W. Ehle, 77, of Oregon, Wis., died Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the Agrace Hospice Care Facility in Madison.
She was born February 4, 1942, to Raymond and Garnet (Downing) Coleman in Whitestown Township, known as Biscuit Holler. On June 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to David M. Ehle.
Doris is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Ehle of Oregon, Wis.; one son, Ronnie (Terry) Ehle, and one daughter, Carrie Ehle both of Ontario, Wis.; three grandchildren, Aaron and Jesse Utschig of Austin, Texas and Sierra Ehle of Melrose, Wis.; one brother, Donny Coleman of Watertown, Wis.; one sister, Marlene (Jim) Scott of Mt. Horeb, Wis.; along with other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Marvin Coleman, who lived in Amarillo, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at the Grace Community Church in Ontario, Wis. Pastor Bruce Milleman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Agrace Hospice Care Center in Madison.
THE TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.