MADISON - Louise A. Egizi, age 64, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and close friends. She was born on Oct. 7, 1954, in Medford, the daughter of Laurence E. and Beatrice M. (Dodge) Kohn.
Louise is survived by her husband, Robert J. Egizi; son, Dominic L. Egizi; and mother, Beatrice M. Kohn.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday. A luncheon and gathering will follow the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.