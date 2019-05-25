MADISON—Kurt Hermann Eggers, born March 20, 1937, passed away on May 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was the first generation born in the USA in his family. His parents, Kurt Eggers from Germany and Cornelia Josephina (Alkamade) Eggers from Holland, preceded him in death. Kurt was also preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Eggers; and daughter-in-law, Lorraine Eggers. Kurt was born in Illinois and grew up in Hayward, Wis.
Kurt married his first wife, Helen, and they had three children together. Kurt moved to the Baraboo area and met his second wife, Jennette Eggers. They have been together for 47 years.
Kurt leaves behind his wife and four children, George Eggers, Kurt Jr. (Kari) Eggers, Mellissa Smith, Kathy (Joseph) Alvin. Kurt also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jolene (Bob) Irons, Keari (Heatherly) Eggers, Georgia Eggers, Christian Eggers, Aurora Eggers, Kurt Eggers III, and Kristy Lee (Jesse) Leatherberry, Jeremy Schell; and two great-grandchildren.
Family was important to Kurt and they knew him as an adventurous fun grandpa. Kurt loved fishing and being outdoors. Kurt worked as a taxi driver, welder and as an auto mechanic. You may have met him working at Workhorse Mfg. , Big Joe Mfg., Smith Oil Service Station or Berning’s Garage to name a few.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at HASKINS PARK, 155 Shaw St., Baraboo.
In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorials can be sent to the family of Kurt Eggers, 201 First Ave. Apt. 18, Baraboo, WI 53913.