MADISON / TUCSON, Ariz. - Lois E. (Carpenter) Egerstrand, age 97, of Madison and Tucson, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. She was born on Oct. 1, 1921, in Madison, the daughter of Floyd and Minnie Carpenter. While working at Forest Products Laboratory, she met and fell in love with Lennart N. Egerstrand, and they were married on Dec. 26, 1950, in Madison.
Lois and Lennart moved to Brussels, Belgium after marrying, and Kristina and Eric were born there. The family later moved to Duluth, Minn. after three years in Belgium. While in Duluth, Robert and Marianne were born.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Kristina (Gary) Schmuhl and Marianne Egerstrand; son, Robert "Nils" Egerstrand; daughter-in-law, Marcia Topinka; grandchildren, Laura (Rob) Zietlow, Dan Schmuhl and Robin Schmuhl; and great-grandson, Blake Zietlow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lennart; son, Eric; parents; and sisters, Cleo and Aura.
A celebration of Lois' life will be held at COMMUNITY OF CHRIST, 5110 Kevins Way, Madison, at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with tea immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the start of the service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
She had a kind heart and was a friend to many.