Egan, Mary Jean "Mary"

MONONA - Mary Jean "Mary" Egan, age 92, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Highland, the daughter of the late Anthony and Ann Pustina.
Mary Jean was a social butterfly who enjoyed being with people. She thrived at Heritage in Monona where she made new friends with both the residents and the employees. In her younger years, Mary Jean was an avid seamstress and gardener, canning and preserving everything she grew. She loved flowers of all kinds, for she never met a flower she did not love.
Mary Jean was married to Robert J. Egan for 56 years before he passed away in 2002. Together they had three children, Mike (Becky), Lynne (Mark) and Jane (Jeff); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Don and Dode. Mary Jean was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
Per Mary's request, funeral services will be private.
We would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mary Jean's name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.