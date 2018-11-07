CUBA CITY—Eric C. Egan, 14, of Cuba City, Wis., died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, after a long strong struggle with cancer and a bone marrow transplant. He died peacefully in his room at home surrounded by his family and dog, Lulu. Services will be 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at CASEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Cuba City, with Pastor Hee Kwon Jung and Father Dave Flanagan officiating. Private family burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Eric was born on Father’s Day, June 20, 2004, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Roger and Rebecca (Schiffman) Egan. He was a country boy who loved farm life, hunting, fishing, the outdoors, four-wheeling and dogs. Eric enjoyed parties and had the funniest sense of humor. Shy at first, he was silly and fun after he opened up. He loved watching his Packers, Badgers and being artistic, especially with his L ego’s Seeing the world and shopping with his mom were special times. Never giving up, he fought through many hard times surrounded by his family. Eric loved the care of his doctors and nurses at UW-Children’s Hospital and they became like family to him. His brother and sister were his best friends. Papa Egan was his personal chauffeur who became his lifelong buddy.
Survivors include his parents, Roger and Becky Egan; his brother, Alex, and sister, Anna, both at home; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Schiffman, of Potosi; his paternal grandparents, Bob and Glenda Egan, of Cuba City; and his uncle, Randy Schiffman, of Potosi. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dick Schiffman; and uncle, Christian Egan.
Thank you to family and friends, American Family Children’s Hospital and UW-Carbone Cancer Center for your support. Also thank you to Danette, for Eric’s gift of bone marrow that let him live for six more years.
Please consider being a bone marrow donor.