Egan, Dr. James

James considered himself a Renaissance Man. He was a man of many interests, in addition to being a professional educator. He started a photography darkroom in an elementary school, downhill skied for over 50 years at Chestnut Mountain, and raised registered American Quarter Horses. He was a beekeeper, school bus driver, and was an avid long-distance biker, tennis player, whitewater canoer, camper, antique collector and refinisher, and world traveler. He was active in the International Lions Club and Wisconsin School Music Association. James was selected for several Fulbright trips to study education and schools in Japan, South Korea, China, Argentina, Brazil, Finland, France and England. He made friends everywhere he went. He was a lifelong Badger, Brewer and Packer fan. He loved to tell jokes and colorful stories of his life experiences. James was the first to arrive and the last to leave. He did all of this, on top of his most important job -- being the best father to his three daughters, with whom he shared his passions of education and traveling the world. James made sure his daughters saw every state in the U.S. and experienced the world. They were his pride and joy, and his world.