Egan, Dr. James

HAZEL GREEN - Dr. James Egan, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Private burial will be in Jamestown Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, through the funeral home Facebook page, due to COVID-19.
James Egan was born on May 20, 1944, in Macon, Georgia, the son of George and Marjorie (Terry) Egan. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1962 and from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1966 with his teaching degree. He received his master's degree in 1970 and doctorate in 1981 from Northern Illinois University.
Dr. Egan began his 50 years in education as a social studies teacher at the Rochelle (Ill.) Junior High School in 1966. He became principal of Lincoln Elementary School in 1973. He served as superintendent of the Kings School District from 1979-1983 and became superintendent of the Big Hollow School District until 1990. In 1990, he moved his family back to Wisconsin to be closer to grandparents and became superintendent of the Monticello (Wis.) School District from 1990 to 1995. In 1995, he came full circle and became superintendent of the Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green, where he served from 1995 until his retirement in 2015. His passion was to make positive changes in education and positively impact students.
James considered himself a Renaissance Man. He was a man of many interests, in addition to being a professional educator. He started a photography darkroom in an elementary school, downhill skied for over 50 years at Chestnut Mountain, and raised registered American Quarter Horses. He was a beekeeper, school bus driver, and was an avid long-distance biker, tennis player, whitewater canoer, camper, antique collector and refinisher, and world traveler. He was active in the International Lions Club and Wisconsin School Music Association. James was selected for several Fulbright trips to study education and schools in Japan, South Korea, China, Argentina, Brazil, Finland, France and England. He made friends everywhere he went. He was a lifelong Badger, Brewer and Packer fan. He loved to tell jokes and colorful stories of his life experiences. James was the first to arrive and the last to leave. He did all of this, on top of his most important job -- being the best father to his three daughters, with whom he shared his passions of education and traveling the world. James made sure his daughters saw every state in the U.S. and experienced the world. They were his pride and joy, and his world.
Dr. Egan is survived by his daughters, Dr. Kelly (Patrick) Huibregtse of San Francisco, Calif.; Dr. Katie (Robert Goodenough) Egan of Kansas City, Kan.; and Kari (Cullen) Steck of Belleville, Wis. He adored his grandson, Cullen James (CJ) Steck, and several grand dogs. He is survived by a brother, George Robert (Glenda) Egan, and two sisters, Sandy Eustice and Marlene (Jerry) Schollmeyer, as well as cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James was preceded in death by his parents; several extended family members; and a cherished great-nephew, Eric Egan.
James's family would like to thank his many friends who cared deeply for him like family, especially his neighbors, Jesse and Linda Jansen.
A Dr. James Egan Scholarship Fund for the Southwestern Wisconsin School District has been established. Condolences and memorials for the scholarship may be sent to the family at 905 Ann Court, Belleville, WI 53508. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.
