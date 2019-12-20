Effland, Lt. Cmdr. James N.

Effland, Lt. Cmdr. James N.

{{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY—Lt. Cmdr. James N. Effland, USNR (Ret), died in the arms of his beloved wife and children on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Green Bay, Wis. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2-4 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere. Visitation will continue Monday at Union Congregational Church UCC, 716 S Madison St., Green Bay, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Union Congregational Church UCC or Saint John’s Homeless Shelter. Obituary listed on: www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Effland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics