Effland, Lt. Cmdr. James N.

GREEN BAY—Lt. Cmdr. James N. Effland, USNR (Ret), died in the arms of his beloved wife and children on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Green Bay, Wis. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2-4 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere. Visitation will continue Monday at Union Congregational Church UCC, 716 S Madison St., Green Bay, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Union Congregational Church UCC or Saint John’s Homeless Shelter. Obituary listed on: www.cotterfuneralhome.com.