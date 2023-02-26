Jan. 19, 1942 – Feb. 20, 2023
LODI — Effie Mae Guethlein, age 81, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Effie is survived by her children, Robin and George Guethlein; her stepson, Robert L. (Melissa) Guethlein; two grandchildren, Jonah and Gabriella Guethlein; two step-grandchildren, Melissa (Adrian) Haack and Melinda Guethlein; her sister, Pearl (Helge) Christianson; her sister-in-law, Rose Pollock; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleon; her parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
A celebration honoring Effie’s life will be held at the OKEE COMMUNITY CENTER, W10919 County Road V, Lodi, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from noon until 4 p.m.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
