June 21, 1928—Feb. 3, 2023
MADISON—Edwin Laverne Kjin, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Oak Park Place. He worked as a Firefighter for the City of Madison for 34 years and proudly served in the U.S. Marines.
A private family gathering will be held.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
