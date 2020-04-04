Edwards, James "Jim" Charles

MADISON—James “Jim” Charles Edwards died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis. on March 29, 2020, at the age of 74.
Jim was born on June 27, 1945, in Madison, Wis. to James Barron Edwards and Mary Caroline (Sander) Edwards. He was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1963 and received his Bachelors of Science from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1967 with a degree in History. He worked in the Comptroller’s Office for the City of Madison for 40 years and served as an AFSCME Wisconsin Local 60 Union Treasurer.
Jim was an avid 1940s and 1950s western and classic reel-to-reel film collector, which later in life he donated to the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Film Library. He loved studying history and had over 6,000 books in his library. He attended the Cinecon Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, Calif. every year for 30 years and served as a member of their board for a number of years. He was a Badgers fan and watched all of their games. Jim attended and was an active member of Midvale Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. his entire life and served faithfully as a Deacon. Jim was a generous and witty individual who loved people and participated in many volunteer activities.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Edwards; and his aunt Hellen (Edwards) Vig. He is survived by his brother, Paul Sander Edwards; wife, Marcella Jean (Thompson) Edwards of Fredericksburg, Va.; nieces, Jennifer Ann (Edwards) Schewe (Jonathan) of Minneapolis, Minn. and Jochelle Amy (Edwards) Clyburn of Dale City, Va.; and nephews, Jonathan Albert Edwards (Heather) of Martinsburg, W.V. and Jeremiah Allen Edwards of Manassas, Va.; as well as 17 grandnieces and nephews; and seven great-grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cousins Nancy Burhans (Rolland) of Monroe, Wis. and Gregory Vig (Frances) of Chicago, Ill.
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony scheduled at a future date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
