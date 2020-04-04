Edwards, James "Jim" Charles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—James “Jim” Charles Edwards died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis. on March 29, 2020, at the age of 74.

Jim was born on June 27, 1945, in Madison, Wis. to James Barron Edwards and Mary Caroline (Sander) Edwards. He was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1963 and received his Bachelors of Science from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1967 with a degree in History. He worked in the Comptroller’s Office for the City of Madison for 40 years and served as an AFSCME Wisconsin Local 60 Union Treasurer.

Jim was an avid 1940s and 1950s western and classic reel-to-reel film collector, which later in life he donated to the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Film Library. He loved studying history and had over 6,000 books in his library. He attended the Cinecon Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, Calif. every year for 30 years and served as a member of their board for a number of years. He was a Badgers fan and watched all of their games. Jim attended and was an active member of Midvale Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. his entire life and served faithfully as a Deacon. Jim was a generous and witty individual who loved people and participated in many volunteer activities.