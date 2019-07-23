NEW LISBON/LOS ALAMITOS - George E. Edwards, age 76, passed away on July 21, 2019, at his home in Los Alamitos, Calif. George was born September 27, 1942, to Bill and Eleanor (McDonough) Edwards of New Lisbon. George graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, Wis. in 1960. He attended LaCrosse University and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Long Beach State University in Calif. George was a proud Marine who served two tours in Vietnam. He was a Boy Scout troop leader when his son was in scouts and was employed as a real estate agent and broker in Calif. for many years. George married Anita Roberts on January 31, 1971, and they made their home in Los Alamitos. George is survived by his wife; Anita, son; James (Whitney) and his precious granddaughter; Sophia of Lehi, Utah, sister; Joani Duffy of Columbus, Wis., sisters and brothers-in-law; DeAnne (Rick) Gonzales, Delores Roberts, Michael (Martha) Roberts, Steven (Cami) Roberts, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; James, sister Leta and husband Jerry Nelson, brother-in-law; Jim Duffy, nephew; Joseph Duffy, sister-in-law; Kathleen Barnes and parents-in-law; Faye and Harry Roberts.

