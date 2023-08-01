April 20, 1958—July 19, 2023

AMHERST, NY—Edward J. Kraus, of Amherst, NY, entered into rest on July 19, 2023 at age 65.

Edward was born April 20, 1958, the son of the late John E. and Mary A. Kraus; husband of Melinda Faye (nee McIntosh) Kraus; father of Samuel M. Kraus and Ian T. (Kimberly) Kraus; brother of Paul (Susan) Kraus, Charles (Georgia) Kraus and Ellen (Ross) Labarbera; uncle of Luke Kraus, Ashley (Shayne) Havlovitz, Jessa Labarbera, Jordy Labarbera, Joel (Stacy) McIntosh, Elizabeth (Tyler) Nelson and Andrea McIntosh.

Edward was a lifelong lover of sports, especially hockey. He wanted all the best for his family, especially his two sons. He was also a dedicated medical professional who helped countless patients receive lifesaving organ donations and later in his career made advances in the Pharmaceutical Industry providing transplant patients with lifesaving medications.

He will be dearly missed. Services will be held at a later date.