Jan. 16, 1942 – Jan. 17, 2023

LIBERTYVILLE — Edward Gene Meixner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, Ill. Born in Richland Center, Wis., to Gene and Mary (Ryan) Meixner, Ed graduated from Richland Center High School and attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, until he transferred into the pharmacy program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While in Madison, Ed worked at Methodist Hospital and then Rheneboms Drug Store. He met and married Marjorie Sue Pusch (1969) and they had two daughters, Emily and Julie. A loving, generous father and grandfather, Ed enjoyed talking about his girls and their children, cheering on their personal and professional successes, and taking everyone out for a burger, ice cream, and a pair of new shoes.

Ed also loved being a pharmacist and had a successful career that spanned 40 years, including 20+ years as the owner of the Marshall Pharmacy in Marshall, Wis. When he wasn’t working, Ed was an athlete as well as an avid farmer and fisherman. He played football, baseball (catcher), and enjoyed an occasional round of golf. He was fascinated by cattle genetics and owned two farms: first, Burdock Agri-Facility in Marshall, Wis., and then more recently, Rolling River Ranch, in Princeton, Wis.

Throughout his life, Ed led by example as a caring son and a hard-working entrepreneur. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his daughters, Emily Meixner (Mark Krasovic) and Julie (Chris) Conger; and three grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, and Efram.

Memorials may be gifted in Ed’s name to The Parkinson’s Foundation: https://www.parkinson.org.