BARABOO — Edward Esch, age 86, of Baraboo, Wis., this free spirit passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to a 5-year fight with stage four prostate cancer.

Ed is survived by his daughter, LaVay Morrison (Paul); and grandchildren: Brittany (Matthew), Elise (Kaleb), and great-grandchildren: Maren, and Grayson; his son, Paul Esch (Roslyn) with grandchildren: Elizabeth and Jacob; and his daughter, Jennifer Esch (Tom Goedjen), with grandson, Erik (Whitney). Ed is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Sharon Esch and Janet Esch; and ex-wives: Joan Esch, Sandy Esch; and the mother of his children, Marilyn Miles. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Phil and David.

Ed had a good life and would tell men to get tested yearly if they have a PSA above 4 to detect prostate cancer early. Ed would like to thank all of those who have helped him in his fight with cancer; Dr Kosoff, VA Madison Oncology and Palliative Care, UW Radiation Oncology, Hospice and BrightStar Care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wisconsin at noon. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon. A gathering of friends and relatives will be held at Bronco Billy’s from 1 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ed’s memory to the UW Carbone Cancer Care Center (give.wiscmedicine.org).

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com, (608) 253-7884.