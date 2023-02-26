March 30, 1940 – Feb. 23, 2023

POYNETTE — Edward “Duke” Scherer, age 82, passed away on February 23, 2023, at his home with family by his side.

He was born March 30, 1940 in Madison, Wis., to parents, William “Bill” and Helen (Karnes) Scherer. Duke married Judy Tucker on May 5, 1962, celebrating sixty years of marriage together. Duke was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He spent his career as a locksmith, working for the family business, started by his father, at Bill’s Key Shop. Duke was a longtime member and past local president of the Eagles Club. He was also the state president and Great Lakes regional president of the Eagles.

Duke is survived by his wife, Judy Scherer; daughter, Michelle Hughes (Jeff Evans); grandchildren: Erin Pulvermacher, James Hughes, Shaun Hughes, PJ Pulvermacher; son-in-law, Michael Hughes; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Diana) Scherer; nieces and nephew: Marylynn, Darlamae, Paulette, Lynn, and Billy; sister-in-law, Shirley Burr and her two children.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Scherer in 2009; sister, Della Fae Scott; parents-in-law, Roy and Margaret Tucker.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wis. A visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Following the service, a celebration of life will take place at the Eagles Club, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eagles State Memorial Fund, Eagles Cancer Fund, or Eagles Kidney Fund.

