March 15, 1935 – Feb. 16, 2023
ASTORIA, Ore./MADISON, Wis. — Edward Corcoran, age 87, of Middleton, passed away at the home of his son on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at noon on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, April 30, 2023, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
