ASTORIA, Ore./MADISON, Wis. — Edward Corcoran, age 87, of Middleton, passed away at the home of his son on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at noon on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.