Edward "Ben" Zapp

October 28, 1966 – July 10, 2023

BARABOO - Edward "Ben" Zapp, age 56, passed away July 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 28, 1966 in Louisville, KY to Barbara and Edward Zapp.

Ben graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1985. He had been recently employed by Arrow Head Campground in Wisconsin Dells as maintenance supervisor.

Ben's great passions in life were his family, his animals and his enjoyment of the outdoors. He grew up in Detroit Lakes Minnesota were he taught himself how to fish, hunt, camp, and be an outdoorsman. He moved to Mt. Horeb as a teenager where after he graduated he welcomed his two oldest children, Zachary and Carissa. He married Stephanie (Zech) Zapp on July 26, 2002 and completed their family with Garrett, Jacob and Meghan.

Ben had a great love for animals and working with his hands. He loved the challenge of solving problems and helping out others. He was a caring and loving husband, father, son, and grandson.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie; his children, Carissa (Cory Harris), Garrett (Riley Haight), Jacob (Maya Shay) and Meghan (Shane Hesse); five grandsons, Brayden, Cameron, Hunter, Mason and Remy; in-laws, Earl and Melody Zech, and Steve and Kelly Brumm; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carrie and Ryan Damon; niece, Ronnie Damon; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Zachary; mother, Barbara; grandmother, Violet; and his precious pets, Candace, Stormy, Howard, Chatters and Pearls.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. A private burial with family will take place at a later date.