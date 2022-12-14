Aug. 4, 1958 – Dec. 11, 2022

FITCHBURG - Edward Allen Jorgensen, age 64, of Fitchburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living. He was born on Aug. 4, 1958, in Monroe, the son of Herbert and Beverly (Wilke) Jorgensen.

Edward graduated from Plainfield High School in 1976. He worked in maintenance for Joliet Junior College for 38 years. Edward was an avid collector of farm equipment, toy trains and tractors over the years.

Edward is survived by his brother, Daniel (Leslie) Jorgensen; sisters, Sylvia (Vern) Murray and Kellie (Scott) Magsamen; uncle, Louis (Virginia) Wilke; and four nieces, a nephew and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Milestone Senior Living, Cross Plains, Legacy at Noel Manor, Verona, and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Ed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Ed's name to Agrace HospiceCare.

