Aug. 31, 1923—Feb. 8, 2023
MOUNT HOREB—Edna I. “Irene” Bruflat, age 99, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Divine Rehab.
A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with Pastor John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at West Blue Mounds Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to the family. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077