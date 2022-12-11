March 11, 1926 – Dec. 5, 2022

MARSHALL — Edmond H. Griffin, age 96, of Marshall, formerly of Fifield, died on Monday December 5, 2022, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Marshall.

He was born on March 11, 1926, in Fifield, the son of Roy and Imogene Griffin. Edmond’s father died at the age of four in a deer hunting accident. His mother raised him and his brother, Gordon. He attended Fifield elementary and high school graduating in 1944. He proudly played basketball for Fifield high school class of 1944. He entered the Navy during WWII and proudly served on an LST in the Pacific Sector. Upon return from WWII, he settled back into Fifield and purchased his pride and joy — 80 acres of land west of Fifield from his uncle. He cut and sold the timber from that land to pay his uncle back for that purchase.

He played on the Fifield city basketball and baseball teams for many years. His baseball arm strength prowess was legendary and his “Charlie Brown” glove is displayed in the Fifield Museum. He was a founding member of the Fifield Volunteer Fire Department and the Fifield American Legion Post. He was also a member of the Fr. Otto Weber Knights of Columbus council. Another love was bowling. That was how he met is first wife Sophie Barnash. They had a son, Rick, and unfortunately Sophie died six days after he was born. He worked logging his land and then also worked on the railroad driving spikes on a section crew.

Ed married Dolores Dane and they had three children, Angie, Tom, and Cindy. After getting laid off from the railroad, Ed became an employee of Flambeau Papers. He worked in many capacities over the years, but his best memories came from being a part of the woodyard crew with their many fun times in the “shack.” He drove the “Pettibone” which unloaded pulp trucks and sometimes the crane that piled the huge piles of pulp wood for paper making. Unfortunately, he lost his second wife Dolores to breast cancer in 1998.

Ed was always proud of his land, cutting pulp wood, boughs, and firewood to provide extra help to the family budget. He was very proud to have cut much of the lumber for his house and garage that he built on his property.

Ed enjoyed many good times camping with family, traveling to appreciate the beauty of the U.S. and Canada, attending reunions of his LST ship, visits and parties with family, working in his beloved garden, tending to his roses, and always, always watching Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games.

Due to health challenges, Ed moved to southern Wisconsin first to live with his son Rick, then reside in an Assisted Living Facility in Marshall, Wis. Family, friends, and caretakers will always remember him for his proud Irish heritage, the great enthusiasm he had for the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks—or any Wisconsin team. And always his deep Catholic faith and devotion to it. He would watch two masses on Sunday morning if he was not being taken to one.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy; his mother, Imogene; his first wife Sophie; his second wife, Dolores; and his brother, Gordon.

He is survived by his children: Rick (Carolyn) Griffin of Cambridge, Angie (David) Woody of Park Falls, Tom (Kristin) Griffin of Newburgh, Ind., and Cindy (Brian Thusius) Malluege of Tomahawk; his grandchildren: Brian (Angie) Griffin, Aaron (Bobbi) Griffin, and Paul (Rebecca) Griffin, Mark (Julie) Woody, Collette (Brent) Crow, and Megan (Josh) Mousel, Patrick (Erin) Griffin, Tyler (Maggie) Griffin, Ben (Tiffany) Griffin, Ryan Griffin, and Emily Griffin, and Courtney (Phil Kraft) Malluege and Karena (Bryce Hassemer) Malluege; his great-grandchildren: Schaelly, Kinsley, Abbey, Connor, Ella, Callan, Rory, Leah, Brooklyn, Ava, Ella, Nora, Piper, Carter, Theo, and soon to arrive baby Griffin.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and gratitude for Dad’s care to Agrace Hospice, especially Melissa his nurse, Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Marshall, Wis., including Trisha and the whole team, and all of his Doctors and medical support through the VA in Madison and SSM health in Madison over the years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fifield on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara and Deacon Chet Ball will co-officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield with Military Honors under the auspices of the Fifield American Legion Post. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church would be greatly appreciated.