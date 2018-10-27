MADISON / MCFARLAND - Robert P. Edlund, age 78, passed away on Oct. 14, 2018, in McFarland. A life-long resident of the Madison area, Robert graduated from Madison East High School in 1958 and attended the University of Wisconsin. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served on active duty at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He worked as a page in the State of Wisconsin Assembly for several years, and then joined the U.S. Forest Service as an engineering technician at the Forest Products Laboratory, where he retired after 30 years.
For the past seven years, Robert resided at MariAnne's Elder House in McFarland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith Edlund. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and June Edlund, of Minneapolis, as well as numerous cousins.
Services have been held. Interment is at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. Arrangements by Informed Choice, division of Cress Funeral Home, Madison.