Edith Scott Davison

June 29, 1928—Dec. 23, 2022

MADISON—The life of Edith Scott (Mrs. James) Davison, of Oakwood Village, University Woods in Madison, WI, and formerly of Utica, NY, came to a close on December 23, 2022, at her home.

Edith was born on June 29, 1928, in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of Sr. Lt. Carl A. Scott and Edith Millsaps Scott. She was a graduate of Vassar College and earned an MA, in Christian Education from Drew University School of Theology. Edith was a Christian Education and Leadership Development consultant in New York and Michigan, in addition to teaching piano for 27 years. She married the love of her life, Rev. James Davison, in 1954. Together, they served churches and campus ministries in New York, Iowa and Michigan. Edith and Jim were partners in marriage and in ministry for 68 years.

Edith and Jim moved to Madison in 2009, and have been active members of the First Baptist Church. Edith enjoyed the many concerts and educational opportunities which Oakwood and Madison offered. Above all, she enjoyed time with Jim watching the changing seasons and welcoming the visits of wildlife in the nature conservancy outside their window.

Edith is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; their four children and spouses: Laura (Greg) Kolden, of Madison, WI, Virginia (Stephen) Lacy of Evanston, IL, Nancy (Charles) Brind of Westwood, MA, and James Scott (Lorraine) Davison of Zionsville, IN; and eight grandchildren: Anna Kolden (Alex) Seidenstricker, Jamie Kolden, William Lacy, Sarah Lacy, Katherine Brind, Alexandra Brind, Cameron Davison and Brody Davison.

When asked how she wished to be remembered, her reply was: “She was a woman of faith.”

A full obituary may be viewed on the Ryan Funeral Home website.

A memorial service will be held on January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison, WI. The service will be livestreamed, with details to follow. A memorial service will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Utica, NY, in the spring (date to be announced), with burial in Rome Cemetery, Rome, NY.