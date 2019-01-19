AVOCA - Sharon L. (Herlitz) Edin, 69, of Avoca, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, due to complications from a stroke. She was born on Nov. 8, 1949, in Richland Center, the daughter of Leonard and Beulah (Jones) Herlitz. Sharon worked for Seniors United for Nutrition for many years.
Sharon is survived by her son, Ronald Wendling; grandson, Ty Wendling; sister, Shirley (Duane) Cline; brother, James 'Jim' Herlitz; German Shepard, Holly; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Edin; parents, Leonard and Beulah; two brothers, Leonard 'Lenny' and John Herlitz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.