Edgar, Patricia May (Bass)

She attended schools in Reedsburg and Madison, graduating in 1946 from Madison West High School. A mostly self-taught musician, she enjoyed many years as church organist at Peace Lutheran in Belmont and West Middleton Lutheran Church in rural Middleton. She served as organist and choir director at WMLC from 1969 to 1977 and was a member of the Choristers Guild. In the 1970s, she helped found then-named Madison Boys Choir. She served as interim organist at many churches in her later career. She also worked as Jerry's paralegal in his private practice. She enjoyed playing many card and board games with family and friends. She and Jerry were both very proud to achieve Life Master ranking in the American Contract Bridge League. While she wasn't a sports fan, watching the annual WIAA state boys basketball tournament was a must.