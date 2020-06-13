Edgar, Patricia May (Bass)

VERONA, Wis. - Patricia May (Bass) Edgar, 91, died on June 11, 2020, in Verona, Wis. She was born on January 28, 1929, in Madison, Wis. to Roger Graydon Bass and Alva Nora (Anderson) Bass. She was the oldest of seven children.
She met third-year UW law student Jerry Allen Edgar in 1953 while working as a bookkeeper at Western Union. They were married on June 20, 1954, at Glenwood Moravian Church in Madison, Wis. They lived in Belmont, Wis., where Jerry started his law career. All seven children were born at the hospital in Platteville: Jerry (Esther) Edgar Jr., Shickley, Neb.; James (Karen Jost) Edgar, Milwaukee; Jane (James Thompson) Edgar, West Milwaukee; Jennifer (Stephen) Miller, Allen, Tex.; Julie (Christopher) Houg, Sauk City; John (Julia) Edgar, Sun Prairie; and Jay (Joshua Feyen) Edgar, Madison.
Raising seven children can be a daunting prospect, but Patricia saw to it that dinner was on the table every night at 6 p.m. sharp, plus having a roast for Sunday dinner after playing organ at two church services. She efficiently ran the household and tracked everyone's schedules in her head. She sewed the girls' dresses and knitted sweaters, hats, and mittens for her family. She still made time to knit afghans for weddings and babies in her extended family, and made numerous craft projects for Christmas decorations. She took great pride in making the children's Halloween costumes, which often won first place at the Halloween parties in Belmont.
She attended schools in Reedsburg and Madison, graduating in 1946 from Madison West High School. A mostly self-taught musician, she enjoyed many years as church organist at Peace Lutheran in Belmont and West Middleton Lutheran Church in rural Middleton. She served as organist and choir director at WMLC from 1969 to 1977 and was a member of the Choristers Guild. In the 1970s, she helped found then-named Madison Boys Choir. She served as interim organist at many churches in her later career. She also worked as Jerry's paralegal in his private practice. She enjoyed playing many card and board games with family and friends. She and Jerry were both very proud to achieve Life Master ranking in the American Contract Bridge League. While she wasn't a sports fan, watching the annual WIAA state boys basketball tournament was a must.
Patty is survived by her children; grandchildren Maris (fiance Ravi Patel), Grace and Madeline (Eric Ostrowski) Edgar; Danielle and Michael Brooks; Robert (Nga Tran) and Ben (Gabriella McClure) Miller; Zelia, Lily and Chloe Edgar; Jamie Thompson; and great-granddaughters Melanie Brooks, and Naomi and Delilah Miller. Also surviving are her sister Roberta Stockton, brothers Gerald (Kay) Bass and Thomas (Deborah) Bass; sisters-in-law Linda Bass and Jean Bass; and Jerry's sister, Mary Geiger, Seattle, Wash; and her baby sister and diligent caretaker Christine (David) Kilps. A huge family of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Nothing brought Patricia more pleasure than family gatherings, and leading them in singing during holiday gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Edgar Sr., on May 28, 2019. She also was preceded by her parents, who died in a car crash in October 1971. The pain of that sudden loss was always with her. She also was preceded by her beloved brothers John Bass and Charles Bass, brother-in-law Richard Stockton, and nephew Jeffrey Bass.
Two visitations will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, Wis.: Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, June 19, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. A private family funeral will be held at Cress on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., with The Rev. Andrew Kilps, Patricia's nephew, presiding. Due to COVID-19 protocols, guests are asked to wear a mask and to maintain appropriate social distancing. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery, Verona, WI. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HEARTLAND HOSPICE. The staff helped make Patricia's end-of-life transition much easier and assisted Christine and Jay immeasurably.
