VERONA - Jerry Allen Edgar, age 89, of Verona died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1929, in Milwaukee to Marian (Akerson) Crisman Edgar Goodman Black and George Crisman. He was raised by his mother and her husband, James Edgar.
He married Patricia May Bass on June 20, 1954, in Madison. They had seven children, Jerry (Esther) Edgar Jr. of Lincoln, Neb., James (Karen Jost) Edgar of Milwaukee, Jane (Jim Thompson) Edgar of West Milwaukee, Jennifer (Stephen) Miller of Allen, Texas, Julie (Christopher) Houg of Sauk City, John (Julia) Edgar, of Sun Prairie, and Jay (Joshua Feyen) Edgar of Madison.
Jerry graduated from Darlington High School in 1947, and the University of Dubuque, Iowa. He earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Wisconsin Law School and was a member of the Wisconsin State Bar for more than 60 years. Jerry and Patricia were ranked life masters in the American Contract Bridge League. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers, Brewers and Badgers football fan.
He is survived by Patricia; their children; and his sister, Mary Geiger of Washington; also by grandchildren, Maris, Grace and Madeline (Eric Ostrowski) Edgar, Danielle and Michael Brooks, Robert (Nga Tran) Miller and Ben (Gabriella McClure) Miller, Zelia, Lily and Chloe Edgar, and James Thompson.; also by great-granddaughters, Melanie Brooks, and Naomi and Delilah Miller. A large family of brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews also survive. Of special note is Patricia's sister, Christine (David) Kilps, who has been a diligent caretaker of both Jerry and Patricia in the past few years. Jerry Edgar was preceded in death by his mother; biological father and dad; his uncle, Allen Akerson; Patricia's parents, Roger and Alva Bass; brothers-in-law, Richard Stockton, John Bass and Charles Bass; and nephew, Jeffrey Bass.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at GLENWOOD MORAVIAN CHURCH, 725 Gilmore St., Madison, with his daughter-in-law, the Rev. Karen Jost officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m. A light lunch will follow at the church. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.